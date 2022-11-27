Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
