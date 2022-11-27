StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.