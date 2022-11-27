Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

