Financial Contrast: Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) versus Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Milestone Scientific and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.10%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46% Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 4.06 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.06 Invacare $872.46 million 0.02 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.17

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invacare beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand. It also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe patient handling products under the Birdie, Evo, and ISA brands; residential and institutional care beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators under the Platinum brand; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it provides repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services, as well as distributes heart rate monitors, thermometers, and nebulizers; and portable ramps. The company sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

