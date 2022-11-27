Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

