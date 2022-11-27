Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.