Comparing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.47 -$58.70 million $0.40 48.10 Globant $1.30 billion 5.75 $96.07 million $3.25 54.80

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 Globant 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.93%. Globant has a consensus target price of $235.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Globant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31% Globant 8.31% 11.76% 8.47%

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats TaskUs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

