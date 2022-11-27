BuzzFeed (BZFD) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BuzzFeed to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BuzzFeed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 221 349 14 2.48

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.95%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.74 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.88

BuzzFeed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

