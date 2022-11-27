Contrasting Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) & Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial -0.43% 7.00% 2.66% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Deep Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $9.63 billion 1.79 $2.95 billion ($0.36) -305.08 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.