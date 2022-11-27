Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) versus Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Critical Review

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -23.03% -42.75% -15.27% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $521.49 million 0.58 -$45.57 million ($0.88) -3.57 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quotient Technology and Starbox Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications. It also provides Quotient Retailer Promotions Platform that uses consumer data and insights to distribute personalized and targeted media and promotions for retailers of grocery, drug, mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise; and Quotient Media Platform, which provides targeted advertising solutions that enables brands to reach shoppers before, during, and after their shopping cycles with digital media campaigns. It also provides Quotient Retailer Performance Media Platform that uses retailer's consumer data to drive sales and enhances the shopper experience; Quotient Analytics provides campaign analytics and measured sales results to brands and retailers; Quotient Consumer Properties; and Quotient Retailer Media Services. It serves approximately 900 consumer packed goods, representing approximately 2,500 brands, including various food, beverage, personal care, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, drug, mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

