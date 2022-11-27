The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

TD opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

