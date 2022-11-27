Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $7.64 Average PT from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

