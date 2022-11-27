Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $874,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 242.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 19.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

