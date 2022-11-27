Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $396.35

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA stock opened at $351.29 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average of $328.56.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

