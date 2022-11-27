Analyzing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Swvl alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $38.35 million 1.23 -$141.42 million N/A N/A WNS $1.11 billion 3.73 $132.10 million $2.75 30.62

This table compares Swvl and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A WNS 11.77% 20.99% 13.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swvl and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67 WNS 0 1 5 0 2.83

Swvl presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,121.77%. WNS has a consensus target price of $98.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Swvl’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Swvl is more favorable than WNS.

Summary

WNS beats Swvl on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.