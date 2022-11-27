Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $31.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Weibo Stock Down 4.6 %
WB opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
