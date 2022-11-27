Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $31.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Weibo Stock Down 4.6 %

WB opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

