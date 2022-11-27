Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $536.92

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $536.92.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.4 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.56 and its 200-day moving average is $483.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

