Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,383.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,397.86 ($40.18).

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,204 ($37.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,859.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,011.99. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.11.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

