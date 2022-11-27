Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $5,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $356,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

