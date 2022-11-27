Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,704,000 after purchasing an additional 756,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

