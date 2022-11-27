RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.72.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 303,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

