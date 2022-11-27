Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.