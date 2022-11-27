Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

NYSE RSG opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

