TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Financial Survey

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and TOP Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.83 $529.00 million $2.23 56.60 TOP Financial Group $7.82 million 19.68 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 6.30% 21.23% 9.78% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cboe Global Markets and TOP Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats TOP Financial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

