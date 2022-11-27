ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

OGS stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

