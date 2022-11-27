Head-To-Head Survey: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Origin Agritech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.21 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.38 Origin Agritech $7.16 million 8.04 -$14.11 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which provides range of products, including agricultural seed products that comprise corn, rice, and vegetable seeds; other agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and agricultural chemicals; foods; household products; and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. It has a collaboration agreement with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

