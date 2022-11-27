Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.