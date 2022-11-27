Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

