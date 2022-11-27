TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.