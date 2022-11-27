Head-To-Head Comparison: Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.95 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Basic Energy Services on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

