The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $51.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Kroger has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

