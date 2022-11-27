Critical Analysis: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coterra Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 11 4 0 2.19 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.31 $1.16 billion $4.95 5.58 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.02 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Coterra Energy pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Genel Energy

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

