Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $88.80

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE ITT opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 22.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

