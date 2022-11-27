Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Critical Contrast

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 274.62%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -20.15 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 12.00 -$124.97 million ($0.68) -6.41

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42% Poseida Therapeutics -19.26% -21.56% -10.59%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Anavex Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

