Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Critical Comparison

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

This table compares Portillo’s and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.63 $5.99 million ($0.35) -58.89 Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Yoshiharu Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

