Financial Review: 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.68 $7.26 million $1.63 7.61 Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.20 $10.17 million $3.68 8.97

Emclaire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05% Emclaire Financial 25.57% 12.79% 0.98%

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

