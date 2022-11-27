Critical Review: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.19 $8.03 million $0.14 12.00 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -4.82

Profitability

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gold Resource and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61% Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gold Resource presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 175.30%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 322.43%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

