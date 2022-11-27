Head-To-Head Analysis: Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED – Get Rating) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 0.00 -$85.77 million N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma $49.59 million 3.83 -$122.72 million ($1.02) -1.37

Predictive Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma -134.49% -161.24% -40.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Predictive Technology Group and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Xeris Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 307.14%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

About Predictive Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. The company provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. It has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.