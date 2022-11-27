Head to Head Survey: Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28% Essent Group 84.17% 20.33% 15.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Essent Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Essent Group has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essent Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Essent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.45 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.15 Essent Group $1.03 billion 4.14 $681.78 million $7.98 4.95

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essent Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essent Group beats Ambac Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

