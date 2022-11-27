Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 4 5 0 2.40 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $112.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 14.12% 16.00% 8.47% Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.20 $651.64 million $3.12 29.65 Helbiz $12.83 million 0.89 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.10

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

