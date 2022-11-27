Financial Analysis: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 9.67% 5.17% 1.40% Unico American -40.57% -40.49% -8.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.0% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 262.45%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 0.63 $19.33 million $0.52 5.17 Unico American $34.63 million 0.18 -$5.67 million ($1.95) -0.61

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Unico American on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

