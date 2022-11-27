Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

