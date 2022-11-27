Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AEM opened at C$66.38 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.99. The stock has a market cap of C$30.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.553 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

