Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $440.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $456.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

