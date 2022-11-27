Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$19.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

