Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.04.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

