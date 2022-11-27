UBS Group Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

