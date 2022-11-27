UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.