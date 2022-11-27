Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.00.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $540.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.