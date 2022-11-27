Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.8 %

TOL opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

