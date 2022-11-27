Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 91.14

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.14 ($1.08).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 37 ($0.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

LON:BOO opened at GBX 40.05 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.88. The company has a market capitalization of £507.91 million and a PE ratio of -133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.09).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

